Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 8.49%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BWFG. TheStreet raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $28.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

