Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 41.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

