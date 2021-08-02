Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,208 shares of company stock worth $1,837,963. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.