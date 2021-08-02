Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ecolab Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.56.

ECL stock opened at $220.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $230.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $325,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ecolab by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,228,000 after buying an additional 552,683 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after acquiring an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1,073.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $93,240,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,092 shares of company stock worth $9,520,528. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

