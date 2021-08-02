Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exact Sciences in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $107.84 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.79.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

