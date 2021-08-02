Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

MTDR opened at $30.90 on Monday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $3,764,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.