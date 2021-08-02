Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $449.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.26. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $235.62 and a 1-year high of $450.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.41, for a total value of $716,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock valued at $22,919,742. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

