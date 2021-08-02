Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Ryder System, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $76.15 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $77,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $282,707.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,467,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 98.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $4,749,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 528.7% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

