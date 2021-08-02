Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

SIX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $83,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 303.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,926,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,991 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,427,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 886.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,963,000 after purchasing an additional 908,151 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

