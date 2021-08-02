Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SIX. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NYSE SIX opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $2,869,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after buying an additional 23,184 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $61,847,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.