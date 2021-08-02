Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

TPX stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,319,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

