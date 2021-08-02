Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Raised by Piper Sandler

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aflac in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aflac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. upped their price target on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.56. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 42,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after purchasing an additional 385,598 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

