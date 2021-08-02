Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alerus Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alerus Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 936,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,893,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 35.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 65,955 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 202,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,032,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

