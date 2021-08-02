Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Altabancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altabancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ALTA stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.37. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altabancorp by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,706,000 after acquiring an additional 95,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 538,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 488,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 297,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altabancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 45.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Altabancorp news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

