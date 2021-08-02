Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AMERISAFE, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Shares of AMSF opened at $57.20 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.