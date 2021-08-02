Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

AJG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.48.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $139.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.81. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 21,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

