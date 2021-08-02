Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

BC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.87.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $104.40 on Monday. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

