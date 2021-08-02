Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Brunswick Co. Cut by Truist Securiti (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brunswick in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BC. Truist upped their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

NYSE:BC opened at $104.40 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,702,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,249,000 after buying an additional 185,830 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brunswick by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50,299 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,300,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

