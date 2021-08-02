Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.
Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter.
CCO opened at C$22.19 on Monday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -226.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.55.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
