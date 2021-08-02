Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.42.

CCO opened at C$22.19 on Monday. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$11.84 and a 1-year high of C$26.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -226.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$23.55.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

