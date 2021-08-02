Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2021 earnings at $12.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $168.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb has a 12-month low of $111.93 and a 12-month high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 13.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

