Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Comcast Co. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Comcast alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.29. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.