Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Diversified in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CODI stock opened at $24.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.08 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after buying an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,888,000 after purchasing an additional 603,394 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,732 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

