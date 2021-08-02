Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Decreased by Analyst

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Compugen in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CGEN. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Compugen stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $464.57 million, a P/E ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.32. Compugen has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 244,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 414,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 652,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,560 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

