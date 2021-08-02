Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CONMED Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CONMED in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CONMED’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

CNMD opened at $137.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. FIL Ltd lifted its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $177,475.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather L. Cohen sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $655,198.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,419,444 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

