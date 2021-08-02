Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Reduced by Wedbush

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $814.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.19). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.