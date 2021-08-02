Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Increased by Analyst

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The company had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$157.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$161.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$178.00 to C$179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equitable Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$138.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Equitable Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$159.78.

Shares of EQB opened at C$150.00 on Monday. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$73.49 and a one year high of C$153.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi acquired 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

