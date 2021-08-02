Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.83) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.72) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $107.84 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.79.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 24.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

