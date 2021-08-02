Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted by Analyst

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Facebook in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

FB opened at $356.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.95.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

