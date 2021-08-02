Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. Lowered by KeyCorp (NYSE:FBHS)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

FBHS opened at $97.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 77.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 13,230 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total value of $1,504,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

