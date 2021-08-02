Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FTI Consulting in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $145.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.62.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.