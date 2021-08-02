Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $419.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.69. Generac has a 12 month low of $151.50 and a 12 month high of $457.00.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 623.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

