Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Raised by Analyst

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) – KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

HVT opened at $35.99 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market capitalization of $656.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 261.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

