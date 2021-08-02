Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 32.13%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $734.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth $272,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.