Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on iA Financial to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$83.19.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$72.31. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.99.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

