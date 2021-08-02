Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. Desjardins also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$331.00 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76. iA Financial has a 1 year low of C$44.54 and a 1 year high of C$72.31. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.99.
iA Financial Company Profile
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.
