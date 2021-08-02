Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $958.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in IMAX by 57.2% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other IMAX news, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at $910,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

