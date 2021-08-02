Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. Boosted by Desjardins (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Desjardins lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark set a C$168.21 price target on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$170.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

