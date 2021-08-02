Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Lowered by Analyst

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $10.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$189.14.

Shares of IFC opened at C$170.00 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$173.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a PE ratio of 16.93.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

