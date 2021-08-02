Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Raised by Analyst

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $108.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.00. Jack in the Box has a 1 year low of $77.57 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.