Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for KBR, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for KBR in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for KBR’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KBR from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13. KBR has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of KBR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 13,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of KBR by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 29,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.