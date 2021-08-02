Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Lifted by William Blair

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.29. William Blair also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2021 earnings at $24.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.43.

Shares of LH opened at $296.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $272.89. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $170.05 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

