Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lantheus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lantheus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Lantheus stock opened at $26.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.83, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.55. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $28.74.

In other news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $182,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,928.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,123,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,195 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $22,614,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $13,880,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 67.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,434,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,660,000 after purchasing an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Lantheus by 1,276.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 550,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 510,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

