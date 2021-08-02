Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Increased by Analyst

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.90 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $265.99 on Monday. Littelfuse has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,726 shares in the company, valued at $68,266,381.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $565,679.40. Insiders have sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,555 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 19.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

