Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2021 earnings at $7.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of MA opened at $385.94 on Monday. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $373.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares in the company, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after buying an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mastercard by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,936,000 after buying an additional 1,850,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after buying an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

