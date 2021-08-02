Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.10. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mastercard by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after buying an additional 203,448 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after buying an additional 122,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.