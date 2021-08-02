Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%.

MA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $385.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.10. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after acquiring an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after acquiring an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $29,246,860.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,960,750,357.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,789,449 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

