Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for McDonald’s Co. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ FY2021 earnings at $9.07 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.91. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after purchasing an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after purchasing an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

