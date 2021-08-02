Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $17.58 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.66.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $273.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

