Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $48.89 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,696.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 448,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after buying an additional 436,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

