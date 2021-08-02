Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Cut by Analyst

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

NYSE:MCO opened at $376.00 on Monday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $253.17 and a fifty-two week high of $384.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

