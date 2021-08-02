Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Increased by Analyst

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Nabors Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($14.25) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($14.83). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($13.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($58.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($13.76) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($12.92) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($12.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($12.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($51.36) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Nabors Industries stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.98. The firm has a market cap of $803.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 20,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

